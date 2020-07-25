JOGULAMBA GADWAL: A car got swept away in flooded waters of a rivulet near Kalugotla village in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Saturday, July 25. A woman travelling in a car was washed away and two other passengers managed to swim ashore.

The incident had occurred when they were on the way to Hyderabad from Bengaluru in their car. They took a route via Pulluru and Kalugotla villages to get on to the National Highway.

When their car was trying to cross a flooded rivulet, the vehicle was swept away, while the two passengers -- Shivakumar Reddy and Jeelani Bhasha -- managed to get out of the car.

The woman identified as Sindhu Reddy got trapped inside the car. The vehicle floated for some distance and got stuck in shrubs.

However, Sindhu Reddy was not found in the car. It is suspected that she got swept away by the flooded waters.

Efforts are being made to trace the woman, but she could not be found yet.

Jogulamba Gadwal district and other parts of Telangana have been receiving incessant rains for the last 24 hours. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall would hit Telangana for the next two days.