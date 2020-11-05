HYDERABAD: A minor accident took place on the cable-stayed bridge across Durgam Cheruvu lake in Hitec City on Thursday. A car which was going over the cable bridge overturned due to a tyre burst. Luckily, no casualties were reported in the accident and the passengers in the car got out safely.

As per reports, the tyre exploded and the speeding car lost control and overturned. A major accident was averted, as there was less traffic in the afternoon. The traffic police quickly removed the overturned car and the passage eased for public.

The prestigious cable bridge was thrown open to the public on September 26th. The four-lane elevated corridor, costing Rs 184 crore, connects important areas like Jubilee hills, Madhapur localities to Hi-Tech City, Gachibowli areas.

After the flyover was inaugurated, the Cyberabad police taking cue from the Biodiversity Flyover accident, have decided to restrict vehicular movement from 11 pm to 6 am every day. Apart from this, only pedestrians are allowed on the flyover during weekends, starting from Friday night until Monday morning.