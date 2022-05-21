Car With Huge Cache Of Ganja Parked At Bhadradri Temple Moved To Excise Police Station

A car with a huge cache of ganja found parked at the parking place at Bhadradri temple was moved to the Excise police station. Locals who spotted the car gave information to the excise officials. The quantity of the substance in the car and who smuggled it is yet to be known. The investigation is underway.

A few days ago, nearly 250 kg ganja was found in a car that overturned on NH30 at Sarapaka near Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. According to the reports, the driver of the car might have lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. After the accident, the driver of the car and other persons coming from Odisha through Bhadrachalam abandoned the car and ran away from the spot.

Also Read: Rise of Honour Killings in Telangana A Grave Concern