Car Briefly Blocks Amit Shah’s Convoy in Hyderabad, Security Breach Being Probed

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy was briefly interrupted near Begumpet in Hyderabad on Saturday. The security personnel of the Union Minister had to stop the convoy as an unknown person’s vehicle was parked in front of the entrance of the Telangana Tourism hotel, where Amit Shah was supposed to enter.

After media reports claimed that the car belonged to a TRS activist, BJP MP K Laxman said that the incident of security breach must be investigated as Amit Shah is a Z+ security protectee.

#TRS Leader #GosulaSrinivas parked his #car in front of #AmitShah’s Convoy in #Hyderabad when he was returning from event. He was later detained 🤡🤡🤡🤡 Local political parties r become polson for ur growth 😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/6TkIrXi1Ut — Agorl Ethaana (@ahorl_Eteena) September 17, 2022

The Union Minister was in the city since Friday evening to participate in Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade grounds on Saturday.

Sources said the security personnel broke the rear window pane of the vehicle for reportedly blocking the way of the Home Minister’s convoy. Meanwhile, Police Higher officials are enquiring into the security breach incident.

