Cantonment Roads: Defence and Police Teams to Take Up Joint Physical Inspection of Roads Tomorrow

Secunderabad: The commuters in the Secunderabad Cantonment area may heave a sigh of relief as the officials of Cantonment and the Hyderabad police on Wednesday discussed the issue of opening of roads in Cantonment area.

The roads in the Cantonment area have remained closed for a decade now and the locals have been demanding the authorities to reopen the closed roads. Brigadier Soma Shanker, GOC, Station incharge, Col Sidharth and Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand held on Wednesday held discussions on the issue.

In the meeting, both sides decided that a joint physical inspection will be taken up tomorrow by the Colonel’s team and the DCP North traffic's team of all the roads. The officials will then decide which ones can be opened up for civilian traffic and which ones are sensitive, a police release said.

“It is imperative that the needs of public convenience and free flow of traffic are balanced with the needs of security of the military and defence establishments in the Cantonment area,” CV Anand said.

“In view of the growing population and vehicular traffic, we are also ready to consider the aspect of public convenience and review our stand,” said Brigadier Soma Shanker.

The city Police Commissioner promised to deploy more traffic personnel on those roads besides patrol cars and patrolling teams to ensure the safety and security of the Defence personnel. Anand also requested the civilians and public to be patient and not agitate or politicise this exercise being undertaken for finding a solution in an amicable atmosphere.

