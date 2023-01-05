Cantonment-GHMC Merger: Centre Constitutes Committee, Seeks Report

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence constituted a 8 member committee for excision of civil areas from the limits of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) and merge with GHMC.

The committee will look into the details of proposed modalities for excision– Land and immovable assets ,Cantonment Board Employees or Pensioners, Cantonment funds, Civic Services, Moveable properties and stores, Road Management and Traffic, Records etc, the letter from the defence ministry said.

The ministry asked the committee to submit its report within a month without fail, the letter added.

