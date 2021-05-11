Calvary Temple Sets Up 300 Bed Covid Care Centre For Poor

Hyderabad: The Calvary Temple has decided to give their church premises to create a facility for the treatment of COVID-19 patients from underprivileged backgrounds. The facility is developed in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital and was inaugurated by TRS MLC K Kavitha.

The isolation centre offers free treatment, medicine and food to COVID-19 patients. The facility consists of 50 oxygen beds and 250 normal beds, with a staff of over 100 people to look after the patients.

MLC Kavitha congratulated and thanked Brother Satish for their initiative to cater to the needs of ailing poor people affected by the infection.

Congratulating Brother Satish of Calvary Temple who in association with Ankura Hospital and Theresa Hospital have opened 300 bed Covid Isolation Centre for needy people in the premises of Calvary Temple.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aS5txh34nv — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) May 8, 2021

MLC Kavitha appealed to people to be safe and be vigilant about the safety of others. She urged people to follow Covid-19 protocol and practice all the precautionary measures.

