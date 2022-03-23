Callaway Golf to Set up DigiTech Center in Hyderabad

Callaway, one of the world’s biggest golf brands with an annual revenue of USD 3.2 Billion has announced that it will be setting up a DigiTech Center in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The announcement was made during the meeting of company’s top management team with Telangana IT & Industries Minister KTR at San Diego today.

Callaway DigiTech Center in Hyderabad will start with an initial employment of 300 software professionals. The center will deal with data analytics and also IT backend support for their global operations. Minister KTR met with company EVP, CFO Mr Brian Lynch and CIO Mr Sai Koorapati.

Callaway Golf Company is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin.

During the meeting, other collaboration opportunities like sports tourism and manufacturing in the state were discussed. Callaway Golf Company has zeroed in on Hyderabad after evaluating several cities across the globe.

Callaway is an interesting addition to the various IT & Tech Development Centers that are already there in Hyderabad city as it is from a non-conventional sector like Golf. This investment opens up a new sector and many more prospective clients from Sports and allied fields may now look at Hyderabad to set up their Tech Centers.

Telangana IT & Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Relations Officer Amarnath Reddy Aatmakuri, Director Digital Media Dileep Konatham participated in the meeting.