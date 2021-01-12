Call This Number For Free Drinking Water In Hyderabad Upto 20000 Litres

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is going to launch free drinking water supply scheme in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabadis will not be issued any waterbills for drinking water up to 20,000 litres witheffect from December. The free water supply was an assurance given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prior to the GHMC polls. To avail free water, a water meter is needed and people can either visit the official website http://hyderabadwater.gov.in or call customer care at 155 313.

The Twitter handle of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board tweeted that, "The government of Telangana has declared Free Drinking Water upto 20,000 Litres for Hyderabadis. To avail free water, water meter is required (except Basthi Households), visit http://hyderabadwater.gov.in or call customer care at 155 313." Here is the tweet.

The Govt. of Telangana has declared Free Drinking Water upto 20,000 Litres for Hyderabadis. To avail free water, water meter is required (except Basthi Households),

Hyderabad is the the second city in India after Delhi to provide free drinking water. KCR said that this new scheme would benefit 97 per cent of consumers in the city.

As per meter readings, the consumption of drinking water up to 20,000 litres per month is free and charges have to be paid above that as per relevant tariff with effect from December 2020. The officials said that, "The list of empanelled meter installation companies will be made available by the HMWSSB."