Bye Bye Modi Flexi Removed From Begumpet Ahead of PM's Hyderabad Visit

Hyderabad city has been decorated with huge flexi boards, flags, and posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of its national executive meeting in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Hyderabad to attend the BJP’s National Executive Committee meeting at HICC Novotel on July 2 and to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on July 3. At least 5,000 police personnel will be deployed as part of the security for Modi's two-day visit to Hyderabad.

Now, there was a flex hoarding at Begumpet with the messages "Saalu Modi and Sampaku Modi, Bye Bye Modi". Some unidentified persons had put up the flex hoarding at the Begumpet road and the officials rushed to the spot and got it removed the flexis.

