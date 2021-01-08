Buzz: Prabhas's Uncle Krishnam Raju Is Tamil Nadu Governor?

Senior Tollywood actor and former Union Minister UV Krishnam Raju is likely to be appointed as the new governor of Tamil Nadu. Rumours are doing the rounds that the centre would issue orders shortly and it is said that he would replace Banwarilal Purohit who took over the charge as Governor in October 2017. A few people are congratulating the BJP leader through Twitter. Not only fans of Krishnam Raju but also Prabhas' fans are so happy. An official statement is awaited.

Krishnam Raju contested in 1992 from Narasapuram constituency on Congress ticket and got defeated. Later in 1998, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kakinada on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. He was re-elected as an MP in 1999. He was in the advisory committees of the Information and Broadcasting and Commerce and Industry Ministries during 1998-99. For a short time period of time, he was the Union Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and he served as the Union Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Union Minister of State, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food onwards and Public Distribution. Later in 2009, he joined Chiranjeevi's Prajarajyam. He quit the party and was politically inactive for quite some time. Later, he joined BJP again.

See how netizens are reacting to the news.

Congratulations Rebel star @UVKrishnamRaju sir For appointed as Tamil nadu governor Waiting For official confirmation News Heartly congratulations From #Prabhas Fans ❤#KrishnamRaju pic.twitter.com/DH6HL3wJmw — Team Rebelism ™ (@TeamRebelism) January 7, 2021

Noted Telugu Actor and Politician Rebel Star Krishnam Raju is likely to be named Governor of Tamil Nadu, Several reports have stated.

However, there hasn't been an official confirmation yet. Congratulations @UVKrishnamRaju Gaaru ❤️ If It's True By Darling #Prabhas Fans pic.twitter.com/EDds1bI6bT — D H K (@Devineni_Hari) January 7, 2021

Krishnam raju gaaru appointed as tamilnadu governer .. congratilations Sir ! — ⚡⭐ (@PraveenKanna46) January 7, 2021

Wishing new governor of Tamil Nadu Sri krishnam Raju the best wishes . 💐💐💐 pic.twitter.com/35jvDkMukM — P.R.RAO@ BJP (@ram_pathuri) January 7, 2021

Congratulations to rebel star krishnam Raju garu,

Bjp ex- cabinet minister has appointed as governor tamilnadu https://t.co/EiMaMmGVfj — Sreedhar Kadudula RSS (@Sreedhar_Rss) January 7, 2021