The video of a young bride dancing to the song titled “Nee Bullettu Bandi “ went viral video on social media with netizens appreciating her dance moves along with her husband. The bride became an overnight sensation as she grooved wonderfully at her own wedding procession and the dance video for this folk song started trending.

The latest news is that the new bride has now got an offer from an entertainment company which had produced the song sung by Mohan Bhogaraju.

The company in question - Blue Rabbit Entertainment that produced the song has given her an opportunity to dance to their next song. This was announced by the manager of the company.

Getting into details of the dancing bride who was identified as Sai Shriya, the eldest daughter of a forest department employee named Ramu and Surekha, hailing from Jannara in Mancherial district got married to Aakula Ashok of Ramakrishnapur on the 14th of this month. After the dance video of Sai Shriya went viral the company that produced the song saw her in the video. SK Baji composed the music for the lyrics written by Laxman and popular singer Mohana Bhogaraju crooned the folk song in the Telangana dialect. Nirupa the manager of Blue Rabbit Entertainment, who saw the video responded positively and spoke to Sai Shriya on the phone.

Shriya was overjoyed when she said that they had decided to cast her in a role for the next song to be produced by their company. With such a big opportunity coming up, Sai Shriya could not refuse and the news is that she will soon be cast in a new song with her in the lead role.

Blue Rabbit Entertainment has been in the music field for almost two years and has produced many songs in the past. From Rahul Sipliganj to Noel Sean, the company has recorded many songs with prominent singers. One of them being the "Bullettu Bandi" song created quite a sensation for the company with many people dancing to the song in their Instagram reels and other social media platforms and of course the bride who danced to the song in marriage.

