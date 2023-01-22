Telangana Assembly Budget Session from February 3

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly would begin on February 3. The previous meeting of the Eighth Session was held in September last year.

"The Fourth Meeting of the Eighth Session of Second Telangana Legislative Assembly will commence at 12.10 PM on Friday, the 3rd February, 2023," the Secretary to the Legislature said.

This would be the last Budget session for the BRS(earlier TRS) government as the Legislative Assembly elections would be held towards the end of this year.

