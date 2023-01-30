HYDERABAD: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government on Monday has withdrawn the lunch motion petition filed in the Telangana High Court over Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan not approving the state budget. As per the government's lawyer Dushyant Dave, the issue was amicably resolved through talks as per the suggestion of the High Court and the petition was withdrawn.

The lunch motion was filed by the Telangana government after a standoff between the Governor and the BRS government over the state budget for 2023-24. Hearing the state government’s petition seeking direction to the Governor to approve the budget, the court suggested both sides resolve the issue through talks. Based on the court’s suggestion, Dushyant Dave and Raj Bhavan’s lawyer Ashok Anand held talks.

It was decided that the Governor will give a nod to the budget and the state Assembly budget session will begin with her address as per custom. The lawyers of both sides informed the court of the agreement and the government withdrew its lunch motion petition and the case was dismissed.

Dushyant Dave told the court that the governor's speech would be included in the budget sessions which are slated to commence on February 3.

