Budget Session: BRS, AAP Face BJP’s Ire for Boycotting President’s Customary Address

Hyderabad/Delhi: Members of Parliament of Telangana’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are under fire from BJP for boycotting President Droupadi Murmu’s customary address to the joint session of Parliament during the Budget session on Tuesday.

President of Telangana BJP unit Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the BRS MPs should apologise for insulting an Adivasi (tribal) woman (President) for choosing to skip her first address to the Parliament.

“If the BRS MPs had any objections to any of the observations of Murmu, they can well point them out during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President's address,” Sanjay told reporters here.

ఒక ఆదివాసీ మహిళ రాష్ట్రపతిగా ఎన్నికైన తరవాత పార్లమెంట్ ఉభయ సభలను ఉద్దేశించి మొట్టమొదటిసారి ప్రసంగిస్తున్న తరుణంలో బీఆర్ఎస్ ఆ ప్రసంగాన్ని బహిష్కరించడం సిగ్గుచేటు. pic.twitter.com/vjV1ezvXXS — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) January 31, 2023

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the BRS and AAP of taking the political adversary to a new low. He said the MPs from both the parties have ‘insulted’ the dignity of the President's Office and India’s parliamentary democracy.

“There is a limit to political opposition and opposition parties should maintain certain norms...Some people took it to the greatest low of our parliamentary democracy namely the BRS and the Aam Aadmi Party who chose to boycott,” RS Prasad said.

