BTS Jin Not Keen On Acting Career, Wants to Stick to Music?

Korean Pop group BTS member Jin has been spotted at the premiere shows of a few K-Dramas.

Since then, the BTS ARMY started trending ‘Actor Jin’. BTS Jin has been topping the trend on all social media platforms for some time now.

However, recently when Jin posted something on Weverse, one of his fans asked about his interest in acting. Taking the question, the BTS band member replied that he is not sure if he wants to pursue acting and revealed that he doesn’t have any plans for the same.

However, if you recall the BTS Festa Dinner, Jin also said that life is long and he still has a lot of time to decide if he ever wants to pursue a career path on screen.

BTS Jin recently took to his social media platforms to inform his fans about his new job. Jin has taken up a job in a gaming company named Nexon. He also took to Weverse to post photos from his office PowerPoint presentation.

Yet, the BTS ARMY is hoping to see Actor Jin take the plunge.