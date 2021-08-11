BSP Leader RS Praveen Kumar Tests COVID Positive After Nalgonda Public Meeting

Former IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who recently joined Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and was appointed party’s State coordinator, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was admitted to Gandhi Hospital and the hospital authorities said that the health condition of Praveen Kumar is stable. He was discharged on the same day and was advised to go for home isolation.

According to Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr. Raja Rao, Praveen showed symptoms of fever, diarrhea, and cough and he was given Monoclonal antibody treatment. He further added that Praveen Kumar was discharged after three hours of observation on Tuesday.

According to the sources, he had a high temperature when he joined the BSP on Sunday. Thousands of people attended Praveen Kumar's induction ceremony.

Praveen Kumar in a tweet wrote, "As I have been feeling lethargic for the last two days, I have undergone a COVID test, came to the Government Gandhi Hospital for the treatment as soon as I was diagnosed with COVID and have been discharged. People who were closest to me, please isolate yourselves. I have mild symptoms. Nothing to worry at all."

On July 20, Praveen Kumar who was posted as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society tendered his resignation.