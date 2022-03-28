Narketpally: The former IPS officer and BSP leader RS Praveen Kumar cautioned the people against the TRS government's welfare programmes like Dalit Bandhu and Double bedrooms and asked them to not get deceived by its appeasement politics. He said the government is not interested in the development of communities.

The BSP leader met the locals including minority members in Cheruvagattu and Akkenapalli villages of Narketpalli Mandal in Nalgonda district as his 'Bahujana Rajyadhikara Yatra' entered 22nd day today.

As part of his mass contact programme, he offered prayers at Ramalingeswara Swamy temple in Cheruvagattu and visited a mosque in Akkenapalli and met the minority members. While addressing people in Cheruvagattu, Praveen Kumar alleged the perennial drinking water issue in the state is not resolved yet. He remarked Mission Bhageeratha works have stalled while the state government has failed to approve the new pensions.

Earlier this month, the BSP leader embarked on a 300-day 'Bahujana Rajyadhikara Yatra' to expose the TRS and BJP governments and to strengthen the Bahujans.