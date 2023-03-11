BRS Workers Burn Bandi Sanjay Effigy in Hyderabad

BRS leaders burnt an effigy of BJP Telangana state unit president Bandi Sanjay in front of the party office in Hyderabad.

After the ED sent notices to Telangana MLC K Kavitha in Delhi Liquor case, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay made objectionable comments against her.Should they kiss Kavitha instead of arresting her for what she has done, said Bandi Sanjay in a press conference in Hyderabad.

Reacting to his comments, the BRS leaders termed them objectionable and in bad taste.

Several BRS Workers, activists and leaders staged protests across Telangana and burnt his effigy of Bandi Sanjay. A few women even went to the extent of saying that they will throw slippers on him and beat him up. They also chanted slogans of Modi Down Down during the protests.