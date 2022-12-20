BRS Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy Appears Before ED on Day 2

Hyderabad: For the second day today, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating the money laundering case.

The BRS legislator from Tandur was asked by the ED officials to appear before them at 10.30 am, however, Rohith Reddy reached the ED office around 3 pm. He told reporters that the reason for his tardy arrival is he had to participate in Ayyappa puja.

Tandur MLA entered the ED office with all necessary documents and financial transaction records. Earlier in the day, Rohith Reddy through his personal aide submitted a letter to the ED officials and sought more time to appear but the officials did not agree.

Rohith Reddy was quizzed for six hours on Monday. After coming out of the ED office, he told mediapersons that he responded to all their (ED) queries. He said the ED officials have not clarified that in which case they summoned him.

Notably, the BRS MLA Rohith Reddy had alerted the Hyderabad police about the alleged conspiracy to buy Telangana ruling party MLAs. Subsequently, the police arrested Ramachandra Bharati, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy from a Moinabad farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad on October 26.

Also Read: Karnataka: Class 4 Boy Succumbs to Injuries After Teacher Flings Him Off School Building



