BRS Set for Massive Khammam Rally on Jan 18, CMs of 3 States Likely to Attend Meet

Hyderabad: After a brief lull since Munugode byelection, the political scene is set to hot up in Telangana again. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is expected to show that it is battle ready through its mega meeting in Khammam on January 18, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hyderabad.

BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will start the day by inaugurating the integration district offices complex or collectorate complex in Khammam. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao have been tasked with the arrangements for the upcoming party meeting.

During the Khammam meet, CM KCR is expected to put the BRS party’s national ambitions before the public and seek their support. This will be the first massive meeting after the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

In Khammam, KCR will likely share the stage with the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala — Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Pinarayi Vijayan respectively. The BRS party has also extended its invitation to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Also Read: PM Modi to Visit Hyderabad on Jan 19, Will KCR Receive Modi?

