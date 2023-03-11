BRS Posters Mocking Political Turncoats Come Up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of BRS MLC K Kavitha’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the national capital in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, posters featuring political turncoats appeared across Hyderabad. The posters slammed the leaders who joined BJP from other parties.

In a show of solidarity with the BRS leader, several posters criticizing the political turncoats like #ByeByeModi, ‘Destroyer of Democracy’ and ‘Grandfather of Hypocrisy’ came up at several places in the city.

In the #ByeByeModi poster, BJP leaders like Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Jyotiradtiya Scindia were targeted. BRS leader Kavitha is also shown alongside with the caption ‘True colour never fades’, insinuating that after raids, leaders joined the BJP, but Kavitha's ‘colours’ remained ‘true’.

In one of the posters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shown as Ravana and each of his 10 heads represents various central agencies like ED, the CBI, the IT, the IB, the NIA and the NCB. The poster has also included Adani and Election Commission (EC) in the list.

PM Modi a 10 head ‘Ravan' hoarding Draws Sharp Reactions from #BJP. BJYM activists removed posters erected by #BRS and alleged @Krishank_BRS role behind the defamatory posters. #Hyderabad https://t.co/2RrErnNZuV pic.twitter.com/aHwd9u2QN9 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) March 11, 2023

It may be noted here that the Opposition leaders have dubbed BJP as a ‘washing machine’ after the allegedly tainted leaders from other parties joined the saffron party to escape the investigations.

