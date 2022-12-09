BRS Party Formation Day Celebrations: New Pink Flag With India Map Launched At Telangana Bhavan

After receiving the Election Commission’s approval of Changing the name of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party’s president K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the letter sent by the EC at 1.20 PM so that it can issue a notification in this regard.

The party president K Chandrashekhar Rao hoisted the newly designed BRS flag at Telangana Bhavan. The party's symbol will be remained as Car.

Party workers in large numbers gathered near the party's headquarters and participated in the BRS formation day celebrations.

