HYDERABAD: BRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar announced on Thursday that he would adopt over 1,000 acres under the Kodimyala forest area at Kondagattu in Jagtial district of Telangana, as part of the 'Green India Challenge' (GIC).

GIC is one of the major green initiatives which the MP has founded and has been promoting across the State of Telangana. He said that the forest region would be adopted on the occasion of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's birthday on February 17. The MP said 752 acres in Kodimyala reserve forest's compartment 684 and 342 acres in compartment 685, a total of 1,094 acres of land is being adopted.

As the Honble CM Sri KCR garu announced renovation of #Kondagattu temple with 600 Crores, I thought, it will be fitting to adopt 1095 acres of Kodimyal Reserve Forest as part of #GreenIndiaChallenge. Will do the honours on the occasion of the legend’s birthday tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/zVoccyyDwm — Santosh Kumar J (@MPsantoshtrs) February 16, 2023

KCR on Wednesday announced that he was ready to spend Rs 1,000 crore for the development of the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple complex after he visited the temple. Yadadri Narasimhaswamy temple architect and art director Anand Sai has been appointed to design the famed Anjaneya Swamy Temple premises keeping in mind the principles of the Agama Shastras and temple architecture.

The BRS MP also shared two throwback pictures where KCR is seen with his family members in Kondagattu during a holiday visit during his childhood.

