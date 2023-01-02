BRS MLAs Poaching Case: Telangana HC Rejects SIT Plea Against ACB Court Order

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing BRS MLAs’ poaching case, the Telangana High Court dismissed its appeal on Monday. The SIT had challenged an order of ACB special court which had rejected a memo to array BJP national General Secretary BL Santhosh and three others as accused.

Last month, the Special Anti-corruption Bureau court set aside a memo seeking to arraign the BJP leader and three other accused in the case. The lower court had observed neither police nor SIT is competent to investigate the offences relating to the Prevention of Corruption Act. The ACB court further stated the four accused do not conform to the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Later, SIT had challenged this order in the High Court.

Advocate General BS Prasad submitted in the High Court that ACB special court had gone beyond its limits and rejected the SIT memo. He also submitted to the court that the SIT decided to add Santhosh, Kerala politician Tushar Vellapally, Kerala-based doctor Jaggu Swamy, and lawyer B. Srinivas as accused in the case on the basis of evidence found against them during the course of investigation.

Last month, the three accused in the poaching case were granted bail by the High Court. Later in December, hearing the petitions by the accused, the High Court transferred the case from state government-constituted SIT to CBI.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Lauds Energy Dept Officials For Winning National Awards

It may be recalled here that Cyberabad Police conducted a check on October 26 evening at Moinabad farmhouse and arrested three people who were trying to lure BRS legislators by offering huge sums of money to each of them.