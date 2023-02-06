BRS MLAs Poaching Case: Telangana HC Approves CBI Enquiry Upholds Single Bench Ruling

The division bench of Telangana High Court on Monday upheld the judgement of a single bench transferring the probe into a case related to four BRS MLAs poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

On January 4, the Telangana government moved a division bench of the state high court, challenging the judgement of a single-judge bench.

In its petition, the state government challenged the decision of the single-judge bench dissolving the SIT constituted to probe the alleged attempt to poach the MLAs. It contended that transferring the case to the CBI, which is a central government agency, was tantamount to diluting the entire case.

On December 26, the single-judge bench of the high court headed by Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, acting on a petition filed by BJP state general secretary G Premender Reddy on October 29, ordered transfer of the alleged poaching attempt case from the SIT to the CBI.

While dissolving the SIT, the judge directed that the SIT hand over all the details of the investigation done so far, along with documents, evidence and witness accounts, to the CBI.

