BRS MLAs Poaching Case: SC Adjourns Hearing to Feb 27

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the hearing in the BRS MLAs poaching case to February 27 as the counsel for the Telangana government sought some more time to present arguments.

The Telangana government had approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's verdict handing over the MLAs’ case to the CBI.

The petition was heard by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Manoj Mishra. Advocate Dushyant Dave, the counsel representing the Telangana government, told the bench that the SIT’s investigation was set aside even though there were serious allegations against the accused in the case and that democracy is in danger.

The CBI and the ED are also leaking news every day. Dave said that there is evidence against the BJP in the case and then how can the case be handed over to the CBI.

