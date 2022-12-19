BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy Questioned by ED for 6 Hours, To Quiz Again Tomorrow

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for about six hours on Monday. The federal agency had summoned the BRS legislator on December 16 in a money laundering case involving drugs and was asked to appear at the office on December 19. He is a witness and complainant in the BRS MLA paoching case.

Earlire in the day, the ED officials rejected the MLA's appeal to give him some more time to collect the documents which the ED sought from him to bring along during the questioning and was asked him to appear for questioning at 3 pm.

After ED's questioning, Speaking to the media, Pilot Rohit Reddy said that he has cooperated with the officials. He also further added that he has a full faith in the the judiciary system.

He informed that the he was asked to appear before the ED tomorrow at 10:30 am tommorrow, December 20.

