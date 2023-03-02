HYDERABAD: Following a call given by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, the party cadre participated in the large-scale protests over the hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders and domestic LPG cylinders in various places across the State on Thursday. They demanded that the Centre withdraw the hike and supply subsidised LPG cylinders for domestic consumers.

It may be recollected that the Union government hiked the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 and commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350 with effect from Wednesday.

The protests were led by Ministers T Harish Rao, Mohd Mahmood Ali, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Gangula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy and other BRS legislators along with women party cadre participated in the demonstrations organised in Hyderabad, Ghatkesar, Karimnagar, Warangal, Mahbubnagar and other parts of the State.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao criticized the Centre for burdening the common man and expressed fear that the BJP-led government would hike the cooking gas price after the Karnataka elections, He called for the people of the country to teach the Modi government a befitting lesson.

Mushirabad MLA Muta Gopal organized a dharna at Ramnagar square. Women gathered in large numbers and protested in an innovative way by cooking on firewood stoves on the road. They raised slogans against the Modi government and staged a Rasta Roko at Ramnagar Centre.

