KCR Nanded Meeting Date Out

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will address the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's first public meeting outside Telangana on February 5 in Nanded.

Apart from Maharashtra leaders expressing interest in joining the party, BRS leaders point out that residents of bordering villages in Maharashtra have also expressed appreciation for welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits, Aasara Pensions, free power supply to farmers, and so on, which could help the party gain a foothold in the neighbouring State.

For the purpose of joining their villages with Telangana, villagers in Maharashtra have already staged dharnas. Before the BRS was ever created, members from the Nagaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat, and Hathgaon Assembly seats in the Nanded District met with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in Hyderabad in 2019 and expressed their desire to be a part of Telangana. In the past, 40 villages in Dharmabad Taluk approved a resolution calling for the merging of their villages with Telangana.

President of the Dharmabad Taluq Sarpanchs Association in Maharashtra, Surekha Patil Hotte, expressed support for the BRS in 2022 by submitting a letter of consent to Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on October 2 in Basar.

Party leaders also note out that people in neighbouring districts are able to communicate in Telugu and have family in a number of villages and cities, including Nirmal, Adilabad, and Bhainsa. Additionally, they have social and cultural ties to Telangana's people. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy visited Nanded town for a second day to see arrangements being made for the meeting on February 5. Sardar Ravinder Singh of the Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation and Balka Suman, the government whip, were with him.