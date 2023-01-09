BRS to Hold Public Meeting in Khammam on January 18

After foraying into national politics, K Chandrashekhar Rao led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will hold a public meeting in Khammam on January 18. This will be the first public meeting of the party after the name change of TRS to BRS.Arrangements for the meeting are being carried out on a large scale.

According to the sources, Delhi CM Arvind Khejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagvanth Mann, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Uttar Pradesh former CM Akhilesh Yadav will be invited for the meeting.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate three more new integrated Collectorate complexes in January. KCR will inaugurate the new Collectorate of Mahbubabad district on January 12. On the same day (January 12) in the afternoon, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the new Collectorate of Bhadradri Kothagudem district. After Sankranti, the CM will inaugurate the new integrated collectorate of Khammam district on Januay 18.

