HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao officially launched the Bharat Rashtra Samithi as a national party at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan marking the change in name from TRS to BRS party on Friday.

On the dot, at the auspicious time of 1:20 pm the BRS Party Chief signed the official letter of the party to be sent to the Election Commission and hoisted the party’s new pink flag with India’s map and the name Bharat Rashtra Samithi printed on it in both Telugu and English. Later KCR convened a meeting with party leaders and shared the action plan for the BRS with them. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, the entire State Cabinet along with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other elected representatives and National farmers union leaders were also present at the ceremony. Actor Prakash Raj and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy were also present at the ceremony as the Chief Guests.

Addressing the leaders KCR said that BRS the new party office in Delhi will be opened on the 14th of this month and a new building would be completed in four to five months. Giving a clarion call to the leaders, he announced that the new national party was meant for the transformation of the country and that the pink flag should be flown atop the Red Fort in Delhi. He also prophesied that the future would witness a pro- farmer's government.

Further explaining his political strategy KCR said that the BRS would extend support to the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) in Karnataka and campaign on behalf of BRS in the Karnataka elections in 2023. He also expressed hope that Kumaraswamy should become the next CM of Karnataka. Party policies will be formulated soon. A farmer’s policy and water policy will also be formulated. He also gave directions on how to take the party forward at the national level.

