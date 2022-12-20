BRS Conversion is Illegal: TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy on Monday termed the change of Telangana Rashtra Samiti into Bharata Rashtra Samithi as illegal.

In a tweet, Revanth Reddy questioned the Election Commission of India’s approval to the BRS without considering objections raised by him in response to its notification. Even cases pertaining to collection of donations by the erstwhile elected representatives of the TRS as part of “bangaru kooli” programme are pending, he pointed out. The PCC chief wondered if the ECI had been acting independently or at the behest of Centre, the leadership of which had a tacit understanding with its counterparts in the BRS.

Meanwhile, a case filed by Revanth Reddy challenging the EC clearance came up for hearing on Monday. His counsel argued that the PCC chief complained to the Income-Tax department against collecting money by the TRS ministers, legislators and other leaders but did not account for in their annual returns.

The court, however, closed the case allowing the petitioner to file a separate case making the relevant departments as respondents.

Also Read: Telangana Congress Crisis: 13 Leaders Who Joined Party From TDP Resign From PCC Posts