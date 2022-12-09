BRS Chief KCR Aspires to Bring ‘Kisaan Sarkar’ at Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is preparing to go national soon. The BRS chief KCR on Friday formally hoisted the pink colour flag emblazoned with the map of India, however, the party’s poll symbol car was missing.

The Chief Minister chaired a general body meeting at the party headquarters Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. He unveiled the BRS flag and gave a slogan ‘Ab ki baar kisaan sarkar’ (next government will be farmers’ government).

The BRS flag unveiling ceremony was attended by former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, actor Prakash Raj and various farmers’ leaders from different states. KCR said farmers constitute 40 percent of the country’s population and exuded confidence that the ‘pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day’.

As per reports, KCR will inaugurate the party’s national office in Delhi on December 14 and later hold a press conference with national media outlets to explain to the people of the nation about his plans for the newly-formed national party.

“In democracy, people should be the ultimate winners, not political parties. The country urgently needs a new economic policy. There should be no more water wars between States,” the BRS leader said.

