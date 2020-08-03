WANAPARTHY: Tragedy struck a brother and sister on Rakshabandhan day in Wanaparthy of Telangana on Monday. The two were crushed to death after they were run over by a TSRTC bus.

The mishap occurred at Lakshmipalli village of Chinnambavi mandal in the district. Another sibling of the two sustained critical injuries in the incident and is now battling for life in a hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sudhakar and Nandini of Thumkunta. Lakshmi, the sister of the two, is stated to be in a highly critical condition. Sadly, the three met with the accident when were returning from Peddadagada where they tied the rakhi to their another brother.

The bodies have been shifted to the local government hospital. Police have registered a case and are investigating it.