Brother of Man Who Died in Secunderabad Firing During Agnipath Scheme Gets Govt Job

The Telangana government issued orders on Friday to offer a government job to brother of Damera Rakesh, who died in the Railway Police firing at Secunderabad railway station during a protest against the new army recruiting policy—Agnipath. Following Telangana CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao's pledge to offer a job to the deceased family, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued a Government Order (GO) appointing Damera Rama Raju, Rakesh's elder brother.

The Chief Secretary has directed the Warangal District Collector to appoint Rama Raju to any open vacancy in the district based on his qualifications. The GO came exactly one week after Rakesh died in the shooting. On the same day, the Chief Minister offered an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for Rakesh's family.