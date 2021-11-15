British Dy High Commissioner Congratulates Etela Rajender On Huzurabad Victory

Dr Andrew Fleming, Dy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana congratulated Etela Rajender on his victory in the recently concluded Huzurabad bypolls. Andrew took to his Twitter and wrote, " I called on Etela Rajender and offered my congratulations on his recent by-election victory. This is the seventh consecutive time the people of Huzurabad have selected him as their MLA." Here is the tweet made by Andrew.

This morning I called on @Eatala_Rajender and offered my congratulations on his recent by-election victory. This is the seventh consecutive time the people of Huzurabad have selected him as their MLA. pic.twitter.com/4VDLkVQK9K — Dr Andrew Fleming (@Andrew007Uk) November 14, 2021

Etela thanked Andrew and appreciated his interest in Indian politics, especially Huzurabad. He tweeted, "Thank you for your kind wishes and I really appreciate your interest in Indian politics especially about Huzurabad."

Thank you for your kind wishes and I really appreciate your interest in Indian politics especially about Huzurabad. https://t.co/gSY0maiccv — Eatala Rajender (@Eatala_Rajender) November 14, 2021

It is all known knowledge that Etela Rajender won the Huzurabad Assembly seat in the recently held bypolls. He defeated his nearest rival, TRS Gellu Srinivas Yadav by a margin of 23,855 votes. Bypoll to Huzurabad took place as Etela Rajender was ousted from Cabinet following land grabbing allegations.

