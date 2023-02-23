Bristol Myers Squibb to Establish Facility in Hyderabad

Bristol Myers Squibb, one of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies will establish a state- of-the-art site in Hyderabad, India, to expand their global drug development and IT capabilities.

The company plans to begin operations in Hyderabad later in 2023, with the potential over the next few years to employ approximately 1,500 people in Hyderabad who will be engaged in cutting-edge R&D and digital activities. The BMS Hyderabad site will support their pursuit of therapies at the forefront of scientific discovery with the goal of bringing an exciting new generation of life- changing treatments to patients. Specifically, the new site will further expand their global footprint and draw on the dynamic scientific and technology talent in the region.

The announcement was made after Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Dr. Samit Hirawat MD, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development at BMS, who is in Hyderabad to participate in the 20th edition of the annual international convention BioAsia 2023. Senior Government officials Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary and Mr. Shakthi M. Nagappan, CEO, Telangana Life Sciences were also present during the meeting.

Speaking after the meeting, Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao said, “I am delighted to welcome Bristol-Myers Squibb to the vibrant ecosystem of Hyderabad. It is indeed a matter of pride that BMS, which is one of the most innovative and world leading biopharmaceutical company, has chosen Hyderabad and I strongly believe this partnership with BMS is a strategic one. I am confident that the center will engage in cutting-edge R&D and digital work and will provide a great opportunity for our extraordinary talent pool to engage in some highly impactful work.”

Samit Hirawat, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, said, “The Hyderabad site is a long-term strategic investment for BMS and we look forward to commencing operations later this year. We are excited about the opportunity to diversify our company globally, which will position us to further accelerate our drug development, bolster our digital innovation capabilities, and advance BMS’s mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. Our new BMS site in Hyderabad will also create significant employment and economic opportunities locally as we continue to grow our presence in the years ahead.”