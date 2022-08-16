Bridgestone India Concludes its Road Safety Initiative SATARK in Hyderabad

Hyderabad : In a major road safety initiative concluded recently in Hyderabad, Bridgestone India reached out to 10 Schools and 5 Colleges. The program was designed to create road safety awareness amongst youth and teachers, who are responsible for shaping better citizens of tomorrow. A total of 17,500 beneficiaries were engaged via multiple participation-oriented awareness campaigns.

SATARK, as this initiative is called, is in line with Bridgestone’s global mission of Serving Society with Superior Quality.

“Being a mobility solutions company, we believe it is our responsibility to help create safer journeys for all. Our focus to target the youth in this regard is to inculcate these habits at a young age. Road safety practices, when imbibed as habits, will lead to better and responsible drivers on the road.”- said Mr. Parag Satpute, Managing Director, Bridgestone India.

The SATARK conclusion ceremony took place in Hyderabad, where the 10 schools with 2 road safety ambassadors each and 5 colleges with 3 road safety ambassadors each, were felicitated in presence of Chief Guest Shri A.V. Ranganath, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad Traffic Police, Guest of Honour Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS Deputy Commissioner of Police Traffic, Cyberabad.

In addition, Bridgestone India’s implementation partner TRAX Society Team: Mr. Anurag Kulshrestha, Founder & President, Ms. Rajni Gandhi, Founder, General Secretary and Mr. S Adishankar, Project Head, were also present during the ceremony. The traffic and road sense are a strong determinant of how civilized the society is. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen. Road accidents result in more than 1.5 lakhs deaths in our country.

In Hyderabad Commissionerate area alone, more than 350 people lost their lives. Hence, we need to realise the magnitude of the road safety problem. This will be our biggest achievement through “Project SATARK.”, and we are glad to see such active participation from Corporates like Bridgestone. Shri A.V. Ranganath, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic Hyderabad Police, Hyderabad (Telangana)