Breaking News: Overspeeding Cars in Revanth Reddy's Convoy Collide

The convoy of TPCC President A Revanth Reddy met with an accident after a vehicle hit several other vehicles. At least six vehicles have been damaged while Revanth Reddy is unhurt. Reporters, who are covering the event suffured minor injurues and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Revanth Reddy was going to visit Sri Pada Yellampalli project in Peddapalli district.