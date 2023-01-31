Brace Up for Traffic Curbs in Hyderabad for Formula E Race in Feb 

Hyderabad: If you are someone who needs to take the NTR Marg and Necklace Road for office or other work, be prepared for another round of traffic restrictions in view of the much-awaited Formula E Hyderabad e-Prix in February.

Starting February 5, the authorities will impose traffic curbs in and around the area of Formula E race in Hyderabad. The vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Telugu Talli flyover to Khairatabad flyover. Similarly, the stretch from Mint compound to I-Max will be closed for traffic too.

India’s first-ever Formula E race will kick off in Hyderabad on February 11. The officials from the government and e-Prix organisers inspected the 2.83 km race track alongside the picturesque Hussain Sagar lake on Tuesday. As the traffic restrictions will be imposed in the next few days, the people have been requested to take alternate routes.

Notably, 22 drivers, 11 teams from nine nations will take part in the racing in the all new Gen3 era Formula E car, which is known for its top speed of 322 kmph. Other notable names in the list are McLaren, Maserati, Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, and Mahindra Racing.

