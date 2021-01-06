Bowenpally Police Arrest Bhuma Akhila Priya In KCR Relative Kidnap Case

Three brothers, Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao, who are believed to be the relatives of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao were kidnapped on Tuesday night. They have been staying near Bowenpally market. According to the reports, around ten people saying that they were income tax officials entered the house at around 7 pm on Tuesday night. They have taken the mobiles from the family members and they were locked in one room. They took the documents, laptops and phones of the family members.

The suspects have taken the trio in a car and drove them towards Moinabad. It is also said that the suspects have threatened and forced the three brothers to sign on some documents. It is said that Bhuma Akhila Priya's husband Bhargav Ram was behind the kidnapping. The reason is expected to be a 50-acre land dispute in Hafeezpet.

Police who got the information immediately swung into action and they have rescued the kidnapped persons in the early hours of Wednesday and brought them home safely. Bowenpally Inspector K Ravi Kumar said that a case has been registered under sections 448, 419, 341, 342, 506, 366 r/w 149 of the IPC.

Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao were former hockey players and they belonged to Kollapur, Mahabubnagar district. The kidnappers have left the trio at the Langar Houz. The victims said during the police interrogation that they had signed on some papers. They also informed police that they have not signed their original signatures.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister and TDP leader Bhuma Akhila Priya has been arrested by the Telangana police in her alleged connection with Bowenpally kidnap case. Meanwhile, Akhil Priya is being shifted to Hyderabad in her own car.