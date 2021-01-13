Hyderabad police arrested former Andhra Pradesh Tourism minister Bhuma Akhila Priya in a kidnapping case of three brothers from Bowenpally. Bhuma Akhila Priya is the main accused in the case and is at Chanchalguda prison. Akhila Priya's husband Bhargava Ram is still absconding. Bowenpally police arrested Boya Sampath Kumar, personal assistant of Akhila Priya, Nagaradoddi Mallikarjuna Reddy, personal assistant of Bhargava Ram and Dorllu Balachennaiah.

Three businessmen Praveen Rao, Sunil Rao and Naveen Rao have been kidnapped from their home in Bowenpally by a few people who posed as Income Tax officials. Later, the trio have been left at Hyderabad's ORR. Within hours, Bhuma Akhila Priya and her uncle AV Subba Reddy have been arrested. However, police released AV Subba Reddy but Akhila Priya was taken into custody.

According to the reports, the kidnappers have been given training on how to act as Income tax officers in MGM International School in Yousufguda in Hyderabad. It is also said that Bhargav Ram's brother Chandrahaas and his team has planned the kidnap based on a Bollywood movie in which Akshay Kumar acted as the lead.

Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar said that Akhila Priya has planned and executed the crime along with Bhargav Ram, Srinu and other accomplice inorder to grab the land from three brothers.