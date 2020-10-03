Borabanda Residents Spend Sleepless Night After Mild Tremors With Weird Noises

HYDERABAD: With panic gripping the residents of Borabanda in Hyderabad after the area witnessed mild tremors on Friday. Around 10 PM on Friday, the residents of Borabanda and nearby areas heard loud sounds and rushed off their home suspecting it as an earthquake.

Seismologists assure micro-earthquakes are not dangerous, but they have left Borabanda residents in a state of panic. People worried and some of the residents who have relatives in the city are moving to their places fearing a major earthquake. According to the police, no casualties or major property loss were reported.

The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) observatory located at Uppal recorded the tremors. NGRI officials said that, “We recorded minor tremors of about 1.5 on Richter scale at around 8.35 pm.” NGRI senior scientist Dr Srinagesh told Sakshi on Friday that a similar earthquake had occurred three years ago and was not dangerous. It is reported to be only 1.5 on the Richter scale, which is not dangerous.

The residents of Borabanda and nearby areas have had sleepless night since Friday, due to the frightening shaking of buildings and the noisy sounds coming from the ground. Tremors were felt in Pedhamma Nagar, Jayavanth Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Anna Nagar, Rehmanth Nagar, and various other places. Micro-earthquakes were a result of hydroseismicity, a condition in which a variation in rainfall can trigger earthquakes.