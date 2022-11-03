Bookies Betting on This Party to Win Munugode Bypolls

The ruling TRS party has become the hot favourite in bypoll bound Munugode constituency for punters.

Large scale bettings has taken place in the bypoll bound Munugode constituency as it is believed to be the costliest by-election ever held in the state.

But this time, apart from local punters, big players from Krishna, Guntur, Bheemavaram, Eluru, Ravulapalem, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam have set up base in Hyderabad, with many seeing the by-election as a semifinal for the 2023 assembly polls.

Sources added that in the Huzurabad battle in October 2021 bets worth only a few hundred crores were placed. In Munugode, total bets could go as high as Rs 2,000 crore.

Amid tight security, the voting began early hours of Thursday in the bypoll to Munugode Assembly Constituency in Telangana. The voting began as early as 7 in the morning. The Nalgonda district administration and the police set up teams for the peaceful conduct of voting in today's Munugode by-election.

