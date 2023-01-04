Book Tickets for Feb 11 Formula E Race in Hyderabad Now!

Hyderabad: The wait is over for the fans of Formula E race in Hyderabad. The organisers of Formula E Race have commenced the sale of tickets for the first-ever ABB FIA Formula E World Championship race scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on February 11.

The ‘world's fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car - the Gen3’ is coming to Hyderabad on February 11, the organisers said in a press release on Wednesday. Hyderabad will host Round 4 of the total 17 races. Notably, a warm up racing event was held last December in which racers zoomed through the 2.8 km circuit built around picturesque Hussain Sagar lake in the city

Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration) Arvind Kumar became the first person to book the first ticket for the upcoming Formula E Race event in Hyderabad. The mega racing event would place Hyderabad as a global destination for e-mobility, Kumar said.

City of Pearls is gearing up to host India’s first Formula E race in Hyderabad. A total of 11 teams with 22 cars are taking part in this mega racing event which is expected to attract around 35,000 visitors from across the countries.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad city police are making elaborate plans to provide security for the one-of-a-kind event. The special security measure being taken up by the Hyderabad police include anti-sabotage check teams, bomb disposal squads, traffic management, and deployment of other specialised units.

