Bonalu to Begin at Golconda from June 28

One of Telangana's famous annual festivals- Bonalu will commence in the Golconda region on June 30, followed by Secunderabad on July 17 and Hyderabad on July 24.

In Hyderabad, on the first Sunday of Aashadham, celebrations are held at a temple near Golconda Fort. On the second Sunday, at Yellamma temple in Balkampet and Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, and on the third Sunday, at the Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temple of Chilkalguda and Matheswari temple of Lal Darwaza in the Old City of Hyderabad. Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli and Muthyalamma temple in Shah Ali Banda are among other temples where Bonalu is celebrated.

Speaking of this, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said “Golconda Bonalu is going to take place from the 28th of this month. Bonala Jatara starts from Golconda Jagadamba Amma. Secunderabad Ujjain has also been set up for Mahankali and Lal Darwaza Bonalu. People often fall sick during the Monsoon season, to get rid of those diseases and for good health, people offer prayers to goddesses and present bonalu. Lakhs of people will attend bonalu jatara. Bonala Jatara will be successful with the coordination of all departments. We have made all the arrangements. The government has provided financial assistance for the celebrations. Devotees should also cooperate with all and offer their own bonalu.”

