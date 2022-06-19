Bonalu 2022 in Hyderabad: Check Dates, Puja Time and Locality

The annual Bonalu celebrations will begin on June 30 from Golconda, followed by Secunderabad on July 17 and Hyderabad on July 24. The arrangements in Golconda Bonalu will start on June 21 in which Talasani Srinivas Yadav will take part. The action plan for Bonalu will soon take place. The annual Kalyanam festivities at the Balkampet Yellamma temple in the city will be held on July 5, with 'edurukolu' on July 4 and Rathotsavam on July 6.

When and Why Bonalu is Celebrated?

Bonalu is often celebrated during Ashada Masam, usually in July/August. During the first and last days of the festival, special poojas are performed to goddess Yellamma. After the fulfillment of vows, the celebration is considered a form of thankfulness to the Goddess. This festival is celebrated annually in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as in other parts of the state.

In Hyderabad, on the first Sunday of Aashadham, celebrations are held at a temple near Golconda Fort. On the second Sunday, at Balkampet Yellamma temple in Balkampet and Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad, and on the third Sunday, at the Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temple of Chilkalguda and the Matheswari temple of Lal Darwaza in the Old City of Hyderabad. Akkanna Madanna temple in Haribowli, and Muthyalamma temple in Shah Ali Banda are among other temples where Bonalu is celebrated.

