Bonalu 2021: Hyderabad Gears Up For Grand Festivities

We already told you that the Telangana government intends to hold the Bonalu festival on a large scale as the second wave of the corona has shown a downward trend. Telangana minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav recently reviewed all the arrangements along with the authorities. At the Marri Chennareddy Human Resource Development Centre, he spoke to other ministers and authorities about the arrangements for Bonalu.

Minister Talasani stated on the occasion that the government has chosen to manage the Bonalu festival well. This year's Bonalu festival will feature a special elephant parade, he said.

He went on to say that the government would release the funds for the Bonalu festival. Due to the Corona outbreak, last year's Bonalu celebration was cancelled.

According to the minister, the second wave of the corona has reduced, and based on chief minister KCR’s orders the preparations are going on for the Bonalu festival.

This year, the state government has set aside Rs 15 crore to celebrate the Bonalu festival. According to Minister Talasani, the government will organize the celebrations at Golconda in accordance with all Covid rules.

The festival starts in Golconda on July 11, Secunderabad on July 25, and Lal Darwaza on August 1. The DGP stated that the CPs under the three commissions would be constantly monitored to ensure peace and security.

Under the Cultural and Electrical Departments, as well as the GHMC, Water Works, and Revenue Departments, the Bonalu celebrations will be held. He stated that devotees must follow all the Covid rules.