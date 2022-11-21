Bomb Threat Call to Blow Up Charminar Sends Hyderabad Police Into Tizzy

Hyderabad: A bomb threat call on Monday sent the Hyderabad Police into a tizzy and the police team were immediately rushed for conducting searches in the Old City area. The bomb threat call was received by the Charminar police and the caller said a bomb had been planted at Charminar.

With the news making way on social media, panic gripped the locals in the Old city. The police teams along with the bomb abd dog squad extensively searched the historical monument and its surroundings but nothing suspicious found during its extensive searches. Later, the bomb threat call call turned out to be a hoax call.

Panic prevailed for some time after #BombSquad and #DogSquad teams conducted checks near the historical monument #Charminar and surrounding areas.

The @shocharminar confirmed that the checks were routine, not received any fake call regarding a bomb threat.#Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/rWFQSIDdIF — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 21, 2022

This is a second threat call in less than a week. Last Tuesday, the city police received a similar bomb threat call. The police cordoned off the IS Sadan X Roads area but the call was a hoax call. Later, police identified the person who made this hoax bomb call and arrested him.

